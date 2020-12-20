Wreck sends at least 5 people to various hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple people were hurt in a wreck involving at least two vehicles.
The accident happened about 2:39 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at East 70th Street at Dixie Garden Drive in southeast Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Shreveport medics took at least five people to various hospitals as a result of the wreck, a Fire Department spokesman told KSLA News 12.
Who was involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
An hour after the accident, a sedan still could be seen in the ditch on the northwest corner of that intersection. And another damaged car was in the roadway.
At last count, three tow trucks and four Shreveport police units still were on the scene.
At one point, at least eight Fire Department units and another four from Caddo Fire District 5 had responded to the accident, dispatch records show.
Further details about what happened are not yet available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
