Sunday, December 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Dec. 20, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 286,145 total cases - 3,783 new cases
- 7,042 total deaths - 48 new deaths
- 1,534 patients in hospitals - decrease of 13 patients
- 169 patients on ventilators - decrease of 10 patients
- 232,725 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20.
- 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 34% of these cases
Since Friday, Dec. 18, LDH says 48,116 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,123,715. Of the tests reported Sunday, 43,315 were PCR tests and 4,801 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
