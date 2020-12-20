Online holiday shopping spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic

This has shipping companies scrambling to deliver packages in time for Christmas

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted online shopping this year. And with Christmas just days away, packing and shipping companies are busier than ever. (Source: WWNY)
By Destinee Patterson | December 20, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 9:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More people picked up their smartphone or laptop to do their holiday shopping instead of getting in their vehicles and heading to the nearest mall, according to Adobe Analytics.

This dependence on online shopping has shipping companies scrambling to deliver packages in time for Christmas.

“While every year the Postal Service carefully plans for peak holiday season, a historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays. These challenges are being felt by shippers across the board,” according to a news release on the U.S. Postal Service’s website.

When asked why he spent his money online, Chris Devasier said he wanted to avoid the shopping crowds. “Social distancing, trying to stay at home as much as possible.”

Adobe Analytics lists several reasons for the spike in online shopping, including:

  1. The pandemic and potential increases or decreases in transmission
  2. State-by-state store shutdowns or reopenings
  3. The election
  4. The unemployment rate, future layoffs and/or employment growth
  5. Economic stimulus and potential stimulus check provision

It also notes that there is no guarantee that packages ordered this close to Christmas will be delivered in time.

“Fewer retailers have offered expedited shipping so far this year as they scrambled to keep up with the influx of orders in March and April,” according to Adobe Analytics.

