GAME NOTES: Saints host Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Three down, one to go@DudleyDeBosier | #KCvsNO pic.twitter.com/pYXS8lew43— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 21, 2020
Drew Brees is just 7-22-1, for 136 yards and a TD. His QB rating is a very unusual 50.6. #Saints— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 21, 2020
That was a brutal 3-and-out. You just can't do that against these guys. #Saints playing with fire down 21-15 to #Chiefs with 3:38 left in the 3rd quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 21, 2020
This is not an All-Star cast at wide receiver. Hopefully they can make some plays and somehow pull this out. But man, this is tough to watch. Brees and Michael Thomas just can't be on the field together this year. #Saints— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
TOE. DRAG. SWAG.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020
Mahomes looks he's playing back yard football on almost every down. He scrambles, rolls left and somehow flips a 5-yard TD Mecole Hardman who gets two feet down in the back corner of the end zone.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Chiefs now lead #Saints 21-15 at 8:23 3rd quarter.
Protect. Attack. @LataviusM 🚂#SAINTS | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/XXGFTwsNyN— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
Brees buys himself time, floats pass to Latavius Murray who rumbles 24 yards for a TD. 2-pt no good.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
New Orleans leads 15-14, 13:16, 3Q.#Saints first play of second half netted 40 yards - 25 yard pass from Brees to Tre'Quan Smith, Brees roughed for additional 15 yards.
All things considered, #Saints should feel relatively fortunate to only trail 14-9 at half, despite botching the fumble recover in the end zone.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
New Orleans receives to begin second half.
Eyes on the second half@net_acr | #KCvsNO pic.twitter.com/1tMGGLjhey— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
UGH— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Craig Robertson forces a fumble on an ill-advised Kansas City Chiefs punt return that then squirts into the end zone. Alex Anzalone falls on it, but he doesn't. Ball bounces out of end zone, #Saints get two points instead of seven.
Half - Chiefs 14, Saints 9
Warning: Pass rushers in this video may be stronger than they appear 👀 #TREY#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/9x1BgphRGo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
N🚫NE of that.@shonrp2 | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/RIpLDY9Saa— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
Former #LSU and Catholic High star Clyde Edwards-Helaire with an 11-yard run. #Saints— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
The fullback assist 💥 TD @T_Hill4!#SAINTS | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vO5W6o4emv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
Taysom Hill surges into the end zone off the left side and the #Saints are finally on the board. 1-yard touchdown run by Hill set up by 51-yard bomb from Drew Brees to Emmanuel Sanders.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Perhaps Brees was just rusty and now heating up.
Chiefs 14-7, 10:21 left until half.
No review needed on that one!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
OK DREW. 51-yard BOMB to Sanders! 🚀— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
Drew Brees often has referenced "breaking the seal" - getting that first big play, that first big first down (a first down at all) - it's certainly time for that. #Saints— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Sneed now also has a sack 💪— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020
First downs - Chiefs 10, Saints 0— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Total yardage - Chiefs 129, Saints 10
Total dud by the home team so far.
Drew it up perfectly ⏰🏹— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020
Mahomes, option style, flips an end-over-end pass to Travis Kelce for 14-0 #Chiefs lead over the #Saints at 14:58 mark of 2nd quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Got a battle going on early in the Dome@net_acr | #KCvsNO pic.twitter.com/BeIgJhGM0A— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
Boy, that's frustrating. Mahomes appears to be in jail on 3rd and 9, but sidearms 23-yard strike on the run. #Saints— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Tyreek Hill now tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a season in franchise history 🐆— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020
Brees has started 0-4 with an interception. Chiefs take over at #Saints 36-yard line.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Chiefs apparently fumble the ball forward, which is returned by offense for touchdown.
Play being reviewed. Perhaps ball carrier down.
SNEEEEEEEED 😤— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020
Two possessions for the Chiefs, two punts. #Saints take over in scoreless game at their own 22-yard line with 10:19 left in 1st quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Drew Brees starts contest 0-2 as #Saints punt. First pass was thrown into triple coverage, could've been intercepted. Second pass behind Smith, but perhaps could've been caught for a first down.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
Defense, you're on first.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
10-3 @saints take the field to battle 12-1 @chiefs before an all but empty Superdome. Still surreal. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/KVvWdZNRWW— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2020
“WE GOT OUR GENERAL BACK!” ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
🚨 Roll Call Saints Fans 🚨— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2020
Send us videos of where you are supporting the Saints and you could make our pregame show for next week!
Make sure to say your name and city in the video and submit it here: https://t.co/wHEAqTLoY7#SaintsGameday | @Zatarains pic.twitter.com/ujm27g9QDW
