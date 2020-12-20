CFP Rankings: Bama, Clemson, Ohio St. & Notre Dame top 4 teams in final playoff rankings

10/31/20 MFB Alabama vs MSU Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) Photo by University of Alabama (Source: University of Alabama)
By Spencer Chrisman | December 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 4:56 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - The final College Football Playoff rankings are out, and there was some reshuffling among the top four teams. The Crimson Tide remained the top team after their thrilling win over Florida in the SEC Championship game, followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 3 followed by Notre Dame who dropped to No. 4 after their loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio St. (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-2)

19. UL-Lafayette (9-1)

CLICK HERE to see full rankings.

