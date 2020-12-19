A rainy Saturday with cool temperatures

Happy Saturday everyone! Grab the rain jackets and boots for Saturday shopping this morning and afternoon. A cold front moving through is bringing mostly rain falling moderate and heavy.
Today: temperatures will hang out in the low 50s through the afternoon with rain moving into deep east Texas and Louisiana. Time frame will be from the mid morning hours until the early evening hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to one inch. Locally heavier amounts not out of the question with the heavier band of rain that has developed south of the I-30 corridor.
This evening: rain should be clearing out by the evening around 6pm so if you’re stepping out this evening to grab dinner, expect dark and cloudy skies but dry weather. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.
Sunday: morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s and warming up to the mid and upper 50s for highs under mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a wonderful day to be outdoors enjoying the dry weather and sunshine with calm winds out of the north at 5mph.
Monday: another great day for those starting off the holiday week with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. It’s also the official start of winter, but it wont feel like it! Don’t forget to look up into the sky during the night as Saturn and Jupiter come together to look like one bright star!
