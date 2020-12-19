NPSO: Two crashes involving six vehicles; 11 people injured

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-49 just south of Chopin on Friday, Dec. 18, around 6 p.m.
A second crash was found by authorities arriving on the scene.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the two wrecks. Natchitoches EMS director Larry Atteridge said the injuries of the eight adults and three children appeared to be non-life-threatening minor to moderate.
The 11 injured were transported to hospitals in Natchitoches and Alexandria.
Interstate 49 northbound was shut down for about an hour due to the crashes.
Both crashes are under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
No further information is being released at this time.
“We would like to thank all first responders, NRMC EMS and Med Express Ambulance for their assistance last night that involved a coordinated combined effort by all agencies that responded to the scene of both crashes,” said Sheriff Stuart Wright.
