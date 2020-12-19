Man arrested after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a man was arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies and the Many Police Department began pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Many. The chase resulted in a crash with one of the Sheriff Office’s patrol units. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 171 at Sycamore Street.
The deputy was transported to the Sabine Medical Center. They are expected to be ok and will be released from the hospital soon.
Officers booked the 26 year-old black male suspect into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on numerous felony charges. He is said to have no injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
