19-year-old dead in Webster Parish shooting, suspect in custody

DOYLINE, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following an early morning shooting and another is in custody.
According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 to a home in the 1100 block of Highway 163.
Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Shane Siah, 19, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Sheriff Parker, the alleged gunman is in custody at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
