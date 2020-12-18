Texarkana Regional Airport seeks grant for additional airline

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Things continue to look up for the Texarkana Regional Airport.
On Friday, Dec. 18, airport leaders said an effort is underway to get another airline to fly in and provide direct flights to Houston. However, the decision could depend on community support.
American Airlines is currently the lone carrier at the airport, with direct flights only to Dallas.
Airport manager Paul Mehrlich said they want to apply for an $887,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that could make this possible. However, the $97,000 matching fund cannot be paid by the airport, but only by pledges from the community.
“We need to show that the community wants these flights, not just the airport. So we are trying to gather letters of support from community businesses to pledge money towards this. At this point we don’t need checks but we are trying to raise $97,000,” said Mehrlich.
Mehrlich said they need the matching funds by the middle of next month. He says a new airline has already given a thumbs up on providing the Texarkana to Houston service pending approval of the grant.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.