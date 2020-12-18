Texarkana doctors discuss experiences with COVID-19 vaccine

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Day two of COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers in Texarkana continued on Friday, Dec. 18.
Doctors say no unexpected side effects have been reported by those who have taken the vaccine.
KSLA was there Thursday when Christus St. Michael Health System’s Dr. Jason Harris received a vaccine against COVID-19. Dr. Harris was among the first to take advantage of the vaccine at the Texarkana hospital. That was over 24 hours ago and today the doctor was back on the job.
“I came to work and worked all day and there were no issues,” said Dr. Harris.
Dr. Harris is the medical director of the emergency room at Christus St. Michael, and said so far he is doing good.
“I had the COVID vaccine about 24 hours ago. A little bit of soreness in my arm but nothing any different from any other vaccination that I have gotten. No other symptoms, I feel great. It was painless,” said Dr. Harris.
Across town, Dr. Khalid Malik medical director of the stroke program at Wadley Regional Medical Center also received the shot.
“Of course you expect to feel the needle punch and that’s about it. Well I’m working, I just went to the ER to take care of a stroke patient. I guess I’m working fine right now,” said Dr. Malik.
Vaccinations continued today at both hospitals. A spokesman for Christus St. Michael said around 300 frontline workers have received the vaccination over the past couple of days and so far no one has reported any adverse symptoms.
Although serving different hospitals, doctors Jason Harris and Khalid Malik encourage others to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
In this first round, the two Texarkana hospitals are prepared to vaccinate around 2,000 frontline workers.
