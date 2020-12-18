Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 20 just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.
The initial investigation revealed that Kedelric Brown, 29, of Arcadia, was standing in the eastbound lanes of I-20 west of Arcadia while two vehicles were traveling in these lanes. Brown stayed on the interstate and was struck by both vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers were not injured.
Louisiana state law prohibits pedestrians from crossing interstates except in emergency situations.
Just this year, LSP Troop G has investigated 27 fatal crashes.
