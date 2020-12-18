Marshall man indicted for allegedly possessing child pornography

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The Harrison County grand jury met on Thursday, Dec. 17, and handed down an indictment against Juan Flores, 48, for possession of child pornography.
The indictment came after a joint investigation by the Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Longview Police Department. Flores was indicted for one count of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Flores allegedly possessed child pornography, as well as knowingly and intentionally possessed visual material that he knew depicted a child who was younger than 18 years old.
The Marshall Police Department urges citizens to report suspicious online conduct involving children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST, (800) 843-5678.
