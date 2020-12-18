Man dead following Ingleside shooting; police searching for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting, and Shreveport police are searching for the man they believe is responsible.
Police were called just after 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. to the 2800 block of DeSoto Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.
Upon arrival, officers found a man shot multiple times. According to police at the scene, the victim has died.
Police say that two men in their thirties got into an argument in the street. That’s when the shooting took place.
Officers say that they know who the alleged gunman is at this time. However, they have not identified him.
Police remain on the scene, searching a nearby house. Detectives are working on a warrant for who they believe is the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
