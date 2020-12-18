Letter sent to Shreveport Police, city over concerns with Supplemental Patrol Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A letter from the Breedlove Law Firm representing several Shreveport police officers was sent to the city of Shreveport and the Shreveport Police Department, highlighting officers concerns with the Supplemental Patrol Program.
The program was implemented earlier last year, which requires every Shreveport officer not assigned to the Uniformed Services Division to ride supplemental patrol shifts periodically.
The letter reads in part, “My clients understand their obligations and responsibilities as SPD officers and unless they are on approved leave, they report to work every day prepared to do their jobs. However, SPD’s “Emergency” Supplemental Patrol Program “directive” as originally instituted via email in July and as amended via email is an December is a violation of Louisiana law and an unmitigated disaster of incompetence that is only getting worse and is contributing to the great exodus from SPD. There is not an existing emergency within the police department. Instead, there is an utter mismanagement of staffing and illegal directives attempting to cover the mismanagement.”
The letter goes on to share several Shreveport police officer’s personal reasons on why they cannot do an extra patrol shift, citing reasons such as being a single parent and health concerns.
The letter states that the Shreveport Police Department disregarded concerns and if an officer could not complete an extra patrol shift, they were punished.
KSLA reached out to the Shreveport Police Department, which provided the following statement:
“Police personnel from every bureau within the Shreveport Police Department are directed to work emergency supplemental patrol on a rotational basis in addition to their normal duty. For further details on requirements for mandated overtime and exceptions, please refer to Louisiana Revised Statute 33:2213 and RS 14:329.6.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.