Heavy rain Saturday and a cool down coming next week

This weekend will have more rain. Saturday in particular will see some heavy showers throughout the day. I now have the rain chance up to 70%. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to consider moving those to Sunday. The rain will start Friday night, and will not go away until likely Saturday night. On Sunday, it will go back to sunshine with no rain. The clouds will be lingering around in the morning, but by the afternoon, we should see some sunshine. Temperatures this weekend will be up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.