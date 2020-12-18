Heavy rain Saturday and a cool down coming next week

(KSLA) - There will be a lot of rain Saturday, but we will dry up on Sunday. Then we are watching for a strong cold front to come in next week, which will drop temperatures drastically!
This evening will be very nice. After sunset, the clouds will increase quickly. We could see some rain tonight before midnight. If you are staying out late this evening, you may need an umbrella. Temperatures will be a little warmer and only cool to the upper 40s.
Tonight, showers will be developing. As the clouds increase, some rain could come with them, especially after midnight. That is when I fully expect there to be more rain. It will not be a washout tonight, as most of it will come Saturday. Temperatures overnight will cool to the lower to mid 40s, so it will be a mild night.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday in particular will see some heavy showers throughout the day. I now have the rain chance up to 70%. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to consider moving those to Sunday. The rain will start Friday night, and will not go away until likely Saturday night. On Sunday, it will go back to sunshine with no rain. The clouds will be lingering around in the morning, but by the afternoon, we should see some sunshine. Temperatures this weekend will be up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Next week will also be quiet and dry. I do not expect any rain as we begin next week. Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of the year though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Still some very nice weather to enjoy!
Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a cold front is making its way in Wednesday night. The timing of this could still change, but the likelihood of the cold front coming at all seems pretty high. So far, it is trending to coming more during the day on Wednesday. There will be a good amount of rain moving through as well, but nothing seems completely intense at the moment. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s.
Once that cold front moves in, cold air will move in right behind it. Temperatures will be dropping quickly Wednesday night. We will start Thursday off with temperatures near freezing. Then by the afternoon, it will only heat up to the lower to mid 40s. So, your Christmas Eve will be chilly! The sunshine will also be back with no chance of rain.
Christmas Day is trending to being cool, but not cold. It will also be a dry and sunny day. Sorry snow lovers! No white Christmas this year! Temperatures as of now atre forecast to be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Should still be a great day!
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.