Heavy rain possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are dealing with widespread frost currently across the ArkLaTex so plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes this morning. Nonetheless we are expecting a warmer day for the region with highs close to 60. Clouds though, will quickly roll in during the evening hours and rain will move in overnight. Saturday is looking like a washout for many in the region with drier weather on Sunday. Comfortable temperatures will be the big headline as we kick off the week of Christmas, but we are tracking a strong cold front on way late Wednesday that will usher in much colder temperatures.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning give yourself a few minutes as we are seeing widespread frost across the region. Temperatures this morning are down near freezing, but will quickly move up into the upper 50s during the afternoon hours. While we will be dry clouds will be on the increase especially later in the day today.
As move into the weekend though, rain chances will be ramping up quickly early Saturday. A developing area of low pressure will be moving through the region during the day bring consistent rain chances for most in the ArkLaTex. There is some potential for the rain to be heavy, but there is no severe weather threat at this time. While the day is trending towards a washout temperatures should at least be milder than our last two rain events with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday we should dry out with perhaps sunshine moving back in during the afternoon hours and highs in the upper 50s.
Looking ahead to the week of Christmas we are tracking a nice warmup for the first half of the week. Temperatures through Wednesday will be anywhere from the mid to upper 60s for the region with potential of one day getting to 70 degrees. But just as you may start to get comfortable a powerful cold front will be sweeping through the region on Wednesday evening. Behind the front expect high temperatures to take more than a 20 degree dip for Christmas Eve.
So get ready for a wild weather ride over the next week! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
