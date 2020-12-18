Heavy rain possible Saturday

As move into the weekend though, rain chances will be ramping up quickly early Saturday. A developing area of low pressure will be moving through the region during the day bring consistent rain chances for most in the ArkLaTex. There is some potential for the rain to be heavy, but there is no severe weather threat at this time. While the day is trending towards a washout temperatures should at least be milder than our last two rain events with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday we should dry out with perhaps sunshine moving back in during the afternoon hours and highs in the upper 50s.