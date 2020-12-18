City of Shreveport to honor LSU Health for its contributions to COVID fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health will be celebrated on Friday morning by the City of Shreveport for its tireless efforts and contributions in the fight against COVID-19.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be joined by Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, Dr. Chris Kevil, vice chancellor for research at the academic medical center, and Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for the Region 7 office of the Louisiana Department of Public Health.
The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. outside of the Biomedical Research Institute.
With the first week of coronavirus vaccinations coming to a close, medical leaders are also expected to address the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and provide more details on distribution.
