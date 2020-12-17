Woman sentenced in felony theft of almost $80,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport woman accused of stealing almost $80,000 from her employer was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 17, in Caddo District Court.
Laquanisha Leroycia McCoy, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labor by District Judge Charles Tutt. McCoy was convicted in Judge Tutt’s court on Dec. 2, 2020.
McCoy worked at a local family-owned small business from March 2017 to June 2018. In June the business was contacted by their credit card processing company alerting them to eight fraudulent refunds on the business’s account, totaling $78,933.03. Further investigation showed the transactions went into McCoy’s bank account.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says a factor in sentencing, after conviction, was that McCoy submitted several letters written on her behalf asking for mercy.
Some of the letters from family members and acquaintances were real. Other letters were allegedly written by prominent members of the community, attesting to her good character and asking for leniency.
These letters were said to be from McCoy’s high school principal, a high school teacher, a college professor, a past work supervisor and a military recruiter.
However, when called to verify the authenticity of the letters, those people said the letters were forgeries and they had not written letters for McCoy. McCoy’s past employer added she would not have written a letter on her behalf as McCoy had been fired for theft.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.