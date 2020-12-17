Water, sewer rate increases for Bossier Parish residents over next three years

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After eight years of allowing the Bossier Parish Police Jury to subsidize the operation of the parish’s Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 (CWSD), the District has agreed to rate increases to help the system become self-sufficient.
Increases will be spread over a three-year period with the new rate structure starting in 2021.
Parish Engineer Butch Ford explains that these adjustments were necessary.
“From an environmental, public health and growth standpoint, the system has to generate enough revenue to be self-supporting,” Ford said. “We have reached a point where we cannot continue to fund operations of the sewerage and water system at the expense of other infrastructure needs in the parish.”
Over $25 million dollars has gone to the maintenance of the system over the last five years. This system has addressed environmental and public health concerns while bringing the parish into compliance with DEQ and EPA regulations.
“Current rates simply have not covered costs and we can’t continue to fund the system at the expense of other major infrastructure projects,” Ford said. “We don’t want to risk slowing economic development or impacting property values.”
Residential fees will be a flat rate of $45 monthly in 2021. In 2022, the rate increases to $51, and $54 by 2023.
Residents living in mobile home parks and apartments will pay a flat rate of $37 monthly in 2021, $41.50 in 2022, and $42.23 in 2023. Rates will go up if residents have more than 2,000 gallons of usage per unit.
Commercial water and commercial sewer users will see a $7 base rate increase in 2021. For 2022, there will be a $3 rate increase, a 50-cent user fee increase, and a three percent inflation adjustment. The base rate will increase by $1 in 2023 with another 50-cent user fee increase and a three percent inflation adjustment.
Current sewer rates, based on 6,000 gallons of usage, are $40 with CWSD, $57.30 in Shreveport and $65.37 outside the city of Bossier City.
Current water rates, based on 6,000 gallons usage, are $32 with CWSD, $51.24 in Shreveport, $43.10 outside the city of Bossier City and $56.10 in Benton.
The parish has already spent roughly $10 million to subsidize the system and will continue providing additional operating funds for the next three years.
“We have to continue maintaining the system and meeting the growth demands of Bossier Parish until our increase can bring us to the point where we’re not subsidizing the operation,” Ford said.
