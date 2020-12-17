Watch: Gov. Greg Abbott provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas

This week, about 95,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to 23 different sites throughout the state of Texas. An additional 129,675 doses will be delivered to 87 sites today — bringing the total number of doses to over 224,000 across 110 providers (hospitals and medical schools) in 34 counties. This number will increase significantly with as more vaccines are produced and with the upcoming distribution of the Moderna vaccine.