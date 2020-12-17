Warmer with some rain by this weekend

(KSLA) - The weather will continue to be nice for a couple more days. The rain will return again by this weekend. Temperatures will also gradually warm up over the next few days.
This evening will have some great weather! It will be sunny with no rain around. Temperatures will be a little chilly, and will be cooling down to the lower 40s. You may need a jacket for any outdoor plans.
Tonight, there will not be any clouds, nor any rain. So, it will be nice and dry. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly again. It will not be as cold as this morning, but cold nonetheless. Lows will be in the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door for Friday, and allow a few extra minutes to get rid of any frost on the windshield.
Friday will start off very nice, but still cold. In the afternoon, the sunshine will help warm it back up to the mid to upper 50s. Some areas will get back to the 60s! The clouds will be on the increase again though. Throughout the day, there will be a good mixture of clouds and sun. However, I do not expect any rain for the day. More of the clouds will build up after sunset ahead of our next weather maker.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday in particular will see some showers throughout the day. I have the rain chance up to 60%. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to consider moving those to Sunday. On Sunday, it will go back to sunshine with no rain. Temperatures this weekend will be up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Next week will also be quiet and dry. I do not expect any rain as we begin next week. Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of the year though. Highs will be in the 60s. Still some very nice weather to enjoy!
Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a cold front is making its way in Wednesday night. The timing of this could still change, but the likelihood of the cold front coming at all seems pretty high. Therefore, it will cool down a lot right before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and high Thursday will go to the 40s!
Have a great rest of the week!
