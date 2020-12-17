Thursday, December 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Dec. 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 279,321 total cases - 3,851 new cases
- 6,964 total deaths - 31 new deaths
- 1,602 patients in hospitals - increase of 18 patients
- 169 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
- 232,725 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 34% of these cases
Since Tuesday, Dec. 15, LDH says 37,152 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,042,933. Of the tests reported Tuesday, 32,409 were PCR tests and 4,743 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
