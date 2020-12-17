SPD seeking identity of suspected armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Police reported to the 6500 block of Youree Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 15, on reports of an armed robbery.
Officers were advised that a black male entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, mask, jeans and armed with tan and blk semi-auto handgun.
Investigators produced images from the businesses video surveillence in hopes of identifying the suspect.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact (318) 673-7300 option 3. Those who would like to remain anonymous may also contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include cad # 20-189971 with your tip.
