Shreveport man sentenced to life for selling $20 worth of marijuana released from prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who was sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of marijuana back in 2008 has now been released from prison, according to the Innocence Project New Orleans.
Fate Winslow was sentenced to life after selling $20 worth of marijuana to plain clothes officer in Shreveport in 2008. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, he was resentenced to 12 years with credit for time served, and on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, he was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola.
“After more than 12 years in prison for a crime that is no longer a crime in 16 states in this country (including Washington, D.C.) and has become a near billion dollar business in the last decade generating millions of dollars of tax revenue, Mr. Winslow is finally released and reunited with his family--his daughter, Faith, and his two sisters, Nicki and Mildred. His mother passed away during his imprisonment,” said the Innocence Project New Orleans in a Facebook post Thursday.
