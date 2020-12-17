Shreveport man sentenced to life for selling $20 worth of marijuana released from prison

“After more than 12 years in prison for a crime that is no longer a crime in 16 states in this country (including Washington, D.C.) and has become a near billion dollar business in the last decade generating millions of dollars of tax revenue, Mr. Winslow is finally released and reunited with his family--his daughter, Faith, and his two sisters, Nicki and Mildred. His mother passed away during his imprisonment,” said the Innocence Project New Orleans in a Facebook post Thursday.