Report says injured LSP cadets looked like ‘domestic abuse’ victims

The LSP records say one of the injured cadets went to a walk-in clinic to seek treatment. However, he was then sent to an emergency room because medical personnel “believed that the deep bruising could lead him to needing surgery for Compartment Syndrome.” That is a rare medical condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. It was later determined the cadet did not need surgery. That cadet said his injuries were the result of being hit by fellow cadets during the yellow pad incidents.