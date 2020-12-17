Pelicans to limit attendance in Smoothie King Center for 2020-2021 season

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Attendance inside the Smoothie King Center for New Orleans Pelicans games will be limited during the 2020-2021 NBA season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced Thursday, Dec. 17.
The Pelicans will limit attendance to 4% of the arena’s capacity, or 750 fans, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks during their first home preseason game Friday, Dec. 18. No seats will be within 30 feet of the court.
“As we continue to navigate these unusual times and circumstances, we have partnered with health and safety officials, both on the local and state level, the NBA, ASM Global and Ochsner Health to create a world-class game day experience for our fans entering the Smoothie King Center,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Similar to what we have been able to accomplish at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have developed a plan to make the Smoothie King Center one of the safest venues in the country to attend a basketball game.”
Capacity for games throughout the regular season will be determined by “local health data and in conjunction with city and state officials, health and safety experts and guidance from Ochsner Health and the NBA,” the team said.
Fans attending Pelicans games will be required to wear face coverings at all times, unless eating and drinking, and must adhere to socially distanced seating. Team officials say neck gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves or vents will not be allowed in the Smoothie King Center.
Temperature checks along with symptom and exposure surveys will be required of each fan entering the arena. The team says fans who purchase tickets will be issued staggered entrance times to enter the Smoothie King Center pregame in an effort to promote social distancing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.