La. Superintendent of Education pushes for early access to COVID-19 vaccines for teachers

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education is asking for teachers to have early access to the coronavirus vaccine.
Both Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and DeSoto Schools Superintendent Clay Corley say they are in favor of pushing for teachers to have the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley penned a letter to the Louisiana Department of Health earlier this month. In it he writes in part:
Below is Brumley’s letter in full:
Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey says this pandemic has highlighted the pivotal role teachers play in our society.
“The idea that teachers are essential to keeping the economy open and providing a safe place for the children to be while they continue to learn,” Downey said. “I think that just falls in line with what those discussions have been for the last nine or ten months.”
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
