KSLA Salutes: Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club

“We had a funeral yesterday,” Strickland said. “One of our members passed away. The Patriot Guard Riders assisted with that because he rode with them as well. We do the Toys for Tots run. Vets for Vets is our biggest event. Every year we do that because it hits home for us. We stay involved as best we can in the community. It doesn’t matter what the event is for, if we can get there, we will ride.”