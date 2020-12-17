Frigid start Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are dealing with a very cold start to the day across the ArkLaTex as everyone is seeing subfreezing temperatures with some localities getting down into the mid 20s. The good news is that ample sunshine will help our temperatures rebound nicely during the afternoon hours. This is the start of a general warming trend we will see for the region that will last into the week of Christmas. We are still though expecting a wet Saturday for the region as a developing disturbance will bring scattered showers throughout the first half of your weekend.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you layer up as we are seeing widespread subfreezing temperatures across the region. You should expect some frost on your car so you may want to give yourself a couple of extra minutes to your morning routine. The good news is that this is all due to the clear skies that have moved, and those clear skies will allow our high temperatures to rebound into the mid 50s during the afternoon hours.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend we are tracking continued rising temperatures for the region. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s with slowly increasing clouds out ahead of our next weather maker. During the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday showers will start to push into the region. You should wake up Saturday morning with light to moderate rain falling across the region. The rain should clear out during the late afternoon Saturday with sunshine perhaps returning on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Moving onto next week we are tracking a continued warming trend for the ArkLaTex. Through at least the first half of the week temperatures should continue to moderate with highs that will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will also be low with partly cloudy skies expecting until at least Christmas Eve.
So while we do have a frigid start to the day warmer weather is on the way. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
