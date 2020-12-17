Frigid start Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are dealing with a very cold start to the day across the ArkLaTex as everyone is seeing subfreezing temperatures with some localities getting down into the mid 20s. The good news is that ample sunshine will help our temperatures rebound nicely during the afternoon hours. This is the start of a general warming trend we will see for the region that will last into the week of Christmas. We are still though expecting a wet Saturday for the region as a developing disturbance will bring scattered showers throughout the first half of your weekend.