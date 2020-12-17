COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine arrived in Texarkana, Texas, on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 17.
Two hospitals received 975 dosages of the vaccine, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Health system.
Leaders from both hospitals expressed excitement and say it’s a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus.
Front line workers will get the vaccine first. While it is not a requirement, many workers have already signed up to get the first shot later this afternoon.
It is not known when the second round of vaccines will arrive.
Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael are the two largest hospitals serving Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.