COVID-19 outbreak idles agency that aids homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport-based agency that places homeless people in shelters is shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Hope Connections will be remain closed until Dec. 28.
KSLA News 12 made calls to the agency Thursday, Dec. 17, because it’s considered to be a coordinated access point for homeless shelters.
No one answered the phone. And there was no message on the answering machine.
For now, people who need shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier City area should start by contacting The Salvation Army, the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission or Providence House.
