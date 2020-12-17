COVID-19 outbreak idles agency that aids homeless

For now, here’s what people who need shelter in Shreveport-Bossier City area should do

By KSLA Digital Team | December 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport-based agency that places homeless people in shelters is shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hope Connections will be remain closed until Dec. 28.

KSLA News 12 made calls to the agency Thursday, Dec. 17, because it’s considered to be a coordinated access point for homeless shelters.

No one answered the phone. And there was no message on the answering machine.

For now, people who need shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier City area should start by contacting The Salvation Army, the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission or Providence House.

