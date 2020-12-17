ArkLaTex town to shut off the water tonight

MANY, La. (KSLA) — The water in this ArkLaTex town will be shut off tonight.
Officials in Many says service to residential and business customers will be discontinued at 10 p.m.
“We do not know how long the water will be off,” says a post on the Sabine Parish town’s Facebook page.
“But when it comes back on, we will be under a boil advisory!!!!”
The shutoff is to allow municipal workers to repair a water leak, according to the statement the town released.
A boil advisory means everyone should disinfect their water before consuming it. That includes water used in fountain drinks and to make ice, brush your teeth and rinse or prepare food.
Such advisories do not apply to water used for bathing or showering.
TIPS FOR DISINFECTING WATER
- Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.
- The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
- The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
