28-year-old man dies after truck strikes tree in Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Elysian Fields Avenue in Marshall early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, the Marshall Police Department was notified about the wreck at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred just inside the Marshall city limits in the 6100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
The preliminary crash investigation shows that Zachary Garcia, of Marshall, was driving a pickup north on Elysian Fields Avenue when he crossed over the southbound lane and left the road on the left side. His pickup then struck a tree.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The wreck is still under investigation by the Marshall Police Department.
“Chief of Police Carruth and the Marshall Police Department would like to offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Garcia’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the press release stated.
