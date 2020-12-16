Weather can cause more pesky potholes. Here’s how.

Potholes are a nuisance and weather plays a big role in how they’re created.

By Jessica Moore | December 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 6:50 PM

Potholes are affected by weather and we usually notice them more so when it’s raining or evening the next day after

Rain seeps into the ground below the road.
When it rains, the water will seep into the cracks of the asphalt and fall into base and soil beneath it.

Water beneath the ground freezes and expands
When temperatures drop below freezing, that water will freeze also and then expand. This expansion causes the base and road to expand as well. Sometimes this even causes the road to have bumps.

Road collapses under the weight of traffic
Once temperatures return above freezing or the sun melts and dries the water out, a hole is created. and that hole is a lack of material or soil below. When heavy cars pass over the road, it pushes the asphalt down into the missing base and soil below creating those annoying potholes.

