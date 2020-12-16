Slow warming trend begins Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After dealing with the cold rain for most and snow for some last night we are tracking slowly improving weather for the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Cloud and cover and mist this morning will slowly give way to clearing skies in the afternoon. We should stay dry for the rest of the work week as temperatures begin to rebound. We are tracking another chance for rainfall on Saturday as a front moves through the region. Looking ahead to the week of Christmas we are expecting to at least start off the week on a warm and sunny note.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket, but you can leave the rain gear at home as we are expecting dry weather Wednesday. Temperatures that are starting off in the upper 30s won’t be rising that much, but thanks to afternoon sunshine we should be able to get slightly warmer compared to the cold and wet Tuesday afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the work we are expecting generally more of the same as temperatures slowly moderate. Thanks to ample sunshine, by Thursday we will be able to rebound into the mid 50s, and on Friday high temperatures will be approaching the 60 degree mark. But these warmer temperatures do not mean it won’t be cold in the morning, quite the opposite. More than likely Thursday morning, thanks to clear skies, will be the coolest morning of the week with a widespread freeze. Temperatures will again dip down into the 30s on Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking another potential round of rain. Early Saturday a weak cold front will begin to push into the region bringing shower activity throughout the day. None of the rain will be particularly heavy, but still cause a nuisance to any weekend plans. At least highs won’t be as chilly with temperatures right around 60. But on Sunday pleasant weather should return and high temperatures will be potentially in the low 60s. Looking ahead to the start of next week we are expecting more of the same with milder temperatures and sunshine to start the week.
So if you’re looking for warmer weather just give mother nature some time. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightma
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.