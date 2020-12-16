Rural hospitals prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rural hospitals are gearing up for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, smaller hospitals may face more challenges with distributing the vaccine than larger facilities.
One of the major challenges these centers face is the ability to store the vaccine at ultra cold temperatures.
Watch KSLA News 12 at 5 tonight to hear from the CEO of North Caddo Medical Center, David Jones, and what he had to say about distributing the vaccine at smaller hospitals.
