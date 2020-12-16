Magnolia hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Magnolia Regional Medical Center pharmacist Anna Chandler began preparing the COVID-19 vaccine around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for front line workers at this small hospital. The first dosage went to Dr. Fred Murphy.
This small town hospital is the first in southwest Arkansas to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Hospital leaders say they got 50 dosages from a pharmacy in Hot Springs, Ark.
Hospital administrator Rex Jones was also among those to receive the vaccine this afternoon.
“I felt it was important to send a message not only to my staff but the community this is a safe vaccine it’s been tested a lot of research have gone into it,” said Jones.
Jones said his 49-bed hospital has experienced its share of COVID patients, causing unique problems to a small medical facility.
“It stretched the staff a little bit thin but we were able to manage it,” said Jones.
He said the last few weeks his hospital followed the trend in the state of Arkansas with an increase in COVID patients.
Hospital leaders say they expect more dosages to come in the near future to vaccinate all employees who want the vaccine.
