Great weather returns but more rain this weekend

(KSLA) - The sunny, dry weather will return again for a short time. By the time we get to this weekend, we will have a few showers on Saturday. It should not be a washout, but you’ll want your rain gear.
This evening should have the clouds clearing away. They are taking their time and will be lingering for a few more hours. Once they do clear, temperatures will begin to drop a little quicker. It’s already cold today, so you may need an extra layer of clothing to stay warm. Good news is that it will stay dry with no rain.
Tonight, the clouds will finally move away and there will be no rain around. This will allow temperatures to quickly drop. So, it will get down to freezing by Thursday morning. It will be a widespread freeze, so take extra precautions.
Remember the four P’s for tonight. People: bring kids and elderly inside and bundle up. Plants: cover them up or bring them inside. Pets, if you’re cold, so are they. So, bring them inside and keep them warm. Pipes: wrap any exposed pipes to avoid bursting.
Thursday will have the best weather of the week! The sunshine will be back and there will not be any rain! It will start off very cold, so you will need your heavy coats, but you should not need them for long. By the afternoon, it will warm to the lower to mid 50s. It will be a great day!
Friday will start off very nice, but still cold. Temperatures will be down near freezing again. In the afternoon, the sunshine will help warm it back up to the mid to upper 50s. Some areas will get back to the 60s! The clouds will be on the increase again though. However, I do not expect any rain for the day.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday in particular will see some showers throughout the day. I have the rain chance up to 50%. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to consider moving those to Sunday. On Sunday, it will go back to sunshine with no rain. Temperatures this weekend will be up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Next week will also be quiet and dry. I do not expect any rain as we begin next week. Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of the year though. Highs will be in the 60s. Still some very nice weather to enjoy!
