Falling drywall injures firefighter battling blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport firefighter received minor injuries from falling drywall while fighting an accidental fire off Greenwood Road.
EMS personnel treated the firefighter on the scene of the fire at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, that engulfed a mobile home in the 4400 block of Noyes Drive, the Fire Department reported Wednesday, Dec. 16..
The residence’s two occupants and the family’s pets got out safely on their own.
“Firefighters, at one point, were forced to move to a defensive fire attack due to the ceiling falling and porch collapsing,” said Skip Pinkston, the Fire Department’s chief of special operations and safety.
The 18 firefighters and seven fire units had the blaze under control by 10:56 p.m.
