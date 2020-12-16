Caddo Parish coroner names victim in fatal Highland shooting

Caddo Parish coroner names victim in fatal Highland shooting
By Alex Onken | December 16, 2020 at 7:46 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 11:09 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the victim in a fatal shooting in the Highland neighborhood.

Reginald Young, 52, was shot around 2:30. a.m. in the 300 block of Jordan Street on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was positively identified by his fingerprints.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Desmond Johnson, 25, faces a charge of second-degree murder for his alleged role in Young’s death.

Desmond Johnson, 25 (Source: SPD)

Johnson was spotted walking away from the scene by police, according to police. Officers detained him and he was found with drugs in his possession.

After investigators interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, police determined Johnson was the alleged gunman.

Johnson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The shooting remains under investigation.

