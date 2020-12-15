Tuesday, December 15: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 272,276 total cases - 2,617 new cases
- 6,895 total deaths - 50 new deaths
- 1,597 patients in hospitals - increase of 70 patients
- 152 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
- 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 35% of these cases
Since Monday, Dec. 14, LDH says 36,719 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,974,519. Of the tests reported Tuesday, 33,413 were PCR tests and 3,306 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
