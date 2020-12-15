2 teens go missing; police seek help finding them

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for help finding two missing teenagers.
Malachi Ortega, 16, and 14-year-old Deazia Williams were reported as runaways Dec. 7, authorities say.
The juveniles’ disappearances are unrelated, police Cpl. Glen Heckard said.
Ortega, who is known to be in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood, stands 5′6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Williams stands 5′*” tall and weighs 170 pounds. She’s known to be in the city’s Cooper Road area.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Ortega and/or Williams to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.
