Showers moves in later Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a chilly day across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking more cold weather for the region Tuesday. Along with the chilly temperatures we are expecting showers to be moving into the viewing area later today and lasting through the evening hours. We should be able to dry out for the rest of the week, more rain is likely once we reach the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures will also begin to slowly move up as we head towards the weekend, but don’t expect a massive warmup as temperatures will struggle to get into the 60s.