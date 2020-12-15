Showers moves in later Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a chilly day across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking more cold weather for the region Tuesday. Along with the chilly temperatures we are expecting showers to be moving into the viewing area later today and lasting through the evening hours. We should be able to dry out for the rest of the week, more rain is likely once we reach the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures will also begin to slowly move up as we head towards the weekend, but don’t expect a massive warmup as temperatures will struggle to get into the 60s.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you once again have the winter coat as temperatures are down in the 30s. The good news is low cloud cover has moved in and this will likely prevent a widespread freeze and frost for the region this morning. But this also means that high temperatures will be further limited today with highs in the mid 40s. Showers will begin to move in during the afternoon hours and will continue into the evening hours before clearing out.
Heading through the rest of the week we are expecting drier weather for the ArkLaTex. While we should be dry through the rest of the workweek chilly temperatures will also be sticking around as well. Highs on Wednesday will again be stuck in the 40s and we could see a widespread freeze early Thursday. On Friday we could finally start to see some more comfortable temperatures with highs back into the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.
But as soon as temperatures begin to rebound we are tracking more unsettled weather that will be moving into the region. Late Friday and especially early Saturday we are expecting rain to move through the region. There could be some pockets of heavier rain, but the weather should clear out by the middle of the afternoon Saturday. Sunday should bring a return to sunshine and temperatures that will be trending upwards as we head into next week.
So make sure you have an umbrella for later on today! Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
