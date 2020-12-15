Rain moves out tonight, but the cold sticks around

(KSLA) - Rain and snow showers will wind down tonight, but more wet weather returns by the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm back up the rest of the week.
We’ll see cold rain showers fade away tonight. The light snow that fell Tuesday evening north of I-30 will also come to an end with only a dusting in some areas. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s north to mid 30s south tonight.
As we start the day on Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy. Conditions will be improving as we go throughout the day though. So, we may see a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up to the lower mid 40s. So, it will be another chilly day!
Thursday and Friday will have much better weather. The sunshine will be back both days with a few clouds. I do not expect any rain either day. It should be nice weather to end this week. Temperatures will warm back up to the 50s.
This weekend will have more rain. Saturday in particular will see some showers throughout the day. I have the rain chance up to 50%. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to consider moving those to Sunday. By Sunday, it will go back to sunshine with no rain. Temperatures this weekend will be up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Have a great rest of the week!
