Man charged in connection to Highland fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is facing a murder charge following a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Desmond Johnson, 25, faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Jordan Street in the Highland neighborhood.
“Officers located an unresponsive 52-year-old adult male outside suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to the body,” reads a news release from SPD. It was later determined that the victim had succumbed to his injuries while at the scene.”
Johnson was spotted walking away from the scene by police, according to a news release. Officers detained him and he was found with drugs in his possession.
After investigators interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, police determined that Johnson was the alleged gunman.
Johnson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation. The coroner’s office will release the victim’s name at a later time.
