A Lyft leads to a car for a Shreveporter

Ed Hays Jr. learns that he's getting a car (left) thanks to Lyft driver David Daniels. The gas station clerk later poses (right) with his new ride. (Source: David Daniels)
By Alex Onken | December 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 7:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was a random meeting between strangers.

Ed Hays Jr. hired a Lyft in the pouring rain to catch a ride to work. This one ride, however, would change the gas station clerk’s life.

Typically, Ed would walk more than an hour and a half each way to work — crossing Red River.

After learning this, his Lyft driver David Daniels put out a +call for help on TikTok.

He shared their encounter, which went viral. Now Daniels has made the unimaginable happen.

After the TikTok became viral, donations from throughout the company netted more than $7,000 to a GoFundMe.

That total now exceeds $7,600 given by 300 donors.

And Ed has a new car.

Gas station clerk Ed Hays Jr. learns he's getting a car

“I talked to some of my friends at a car dealership,” Daniels told Hays. “And I’ve set up a GoFundMe and we’re going to buy you a car. And we’re going to pay for your first six months of insurance also. And we’re going to give you a $500 gift card for gas and Christmas presents.”

Lyft driver David Daniels tells gas station clerk Ed Hays Jr. that he's an inspiration

