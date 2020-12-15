A Lyft leads to a car for a Shreveporter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was a random meeting between strangers.
Ed Hays Jr. hired a Lyft in the pouring rain to catch a ride to work. This one ride, however, would change the gas station clerk’s life.
Typically, Ed would walk more than an hour and a half each way to work — crossing Red River.
After learning this, his Lyft driver David Daniels put out a +call for help on TikTok.
He shared their encounter, which went viral. Now Daniels has made the unimaginable happen.
After the TikTok became viral, donations from throughout the company netted more than $7,000 to a GoFundMe.
That total now exceeds $7,600 given by 300 donors.
And Ed has a new car.
“I talked to some of my friends at a car dealership,” Daniels told Hays. “And I’ve set up a GoFundMe and we’re going to buy you a car. And we’re going to pay for your first six months of insurance also. And we’re going to give you a $500 gift card for gas and Christmas presents.”
Coming up at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, on KSLA News 12 This Morning, Adria Goins and Domonique Benn speak with the Lyft driver and the gas station clerk who embody the Christmas spirit.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.