High speed chase through multiple parishes ends at Jimmie Davis Bridge

By KSLA Digital Team | December 15, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 1:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene following a high-speed chase that ended in Shreveport.

Officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm the high-speed chase started the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 15 in Webster Parish, then moved through Bossier Parish, and ended in Shreveport at the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

At this time, it appears the vehicle involved in the chase hit at least one other vehicle in Bossier Parish.

Officials with the Minden Police Department say the car being chased reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

