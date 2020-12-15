COVID-19 VACCINE GUIDE: How the vaccine will be distributed in the ArkLaTex area

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the country, with healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities getting it first. (Source: KSLA)
By KSLA Staff | December 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 10:51 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is arriving in states throughout the country, including in the ArkLaTex area. However, the way the vaccine will be distributed is a little different in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

Check out the guide below for how the vaccine will be distributed and who will get it first in each state.

ARKANSAS

Though the development of a COVID-19 vaccine has followed an accelerated timeline, safety has not been compromised. Vaccinations will begin shortly after authorization has been granted. This means the first vaccinations in Arkansas are likely to occur this month (December 2020). The initial recipients in Arkansas will be health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. There won’t be enough vaccine initially for all adults who want to receive it. Supply will increase into 2021, and additional vaccines may also be authorized.
Arkansas Department of Health
None of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19. There are several different types of vaccines in development. However, the goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity. (Source: Arkansas Department of Health)

Click here for the detailed vaccine distribution plan from the Arkansas Department of Health.

LOUISIANA

The LDH Office of Public Health is coordinating the Louisiana vaccine distribution planning efforts, with input from stakeholders and key partners. Initial planning efforts began in the spring of 2020, building on years of experience with everyday vaccines as well as the distribution of H1N1 vaccine in 2009. A COVID-19 Vaccine Action Collaborative (VAC) has been assembled that includes representation from various key stakeholders from both private and public sectors. The Collaborative is utilizing CDC guidance and planning frameworks to prepare for the various aspects of the COVID-19 vaccination response, including communication plans, logistics and operations plans, and vaccine allocation and distribution plans.
Louisiana Department of Health
Front-line healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities, as well as staff in those locations, will receive the vaccine first.
Front-line healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities, as well as staff in those locations, will receive the vaccine first. (Source: LDH)

Click here for the detailed vaccine distribution plan from the Louisiana Department of Health.

TEXAS

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Texas. Four sites received 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning (Dec. 14, 2020). An additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday. In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution. The focus is on facilities that indicated they will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers since that is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine. More vaccine will be available for more providers next week (Dec. 21, 2020). The allocation strategy was recommended by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in line with its guiding principles and health care workers definition and approved by DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. The panel put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system’s ability to function.
Texas Department of State Health Services

Click here for the detailed vaccine distribution plan from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

[CDC: VACCINE INFORMATION FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY]

