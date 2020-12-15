COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive Tuesday morning at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport

“Today is a very exciting day because after months of work we finally have the first vaccine today against the COVID-19 virus. It is going to be in limited supply. As you know there has been a lot of work done to get this FDA approved and move it through the process in a safe fashion so that we are ready to being to immunize all of the people in our country. But, here in Louisiana we’re excited to get started today. There will be a limited supply initially, from Pfizer, as they have begun to produce this, but we will be getting more supplies over time. We were happy to get some of the first doses here at Ochsner Medical Center here in Louisiana,” said Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer at Ochsner Health.