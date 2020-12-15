COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive Tuesday morning at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered Tuesday morning (Dec. 15) to Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, according to a hospital spokesperson.
“Today is a very exciting day because after months of work we finally have the first vaccine today against the COVID-19 virus. It is going to be in limited supply. As you know there has been a lot of work done to get this FDA approved and move it through the process in a safe fashion so that we are ready to being to immunize all of the people in our country. But, here in Louisiana we’re excited to get started today. There will be a limited supply initially, from Pfizer, as they have begun to produce this, but we will be getting more supplies over time. We were happy to get some of the first doses here at Ochsner Medical Center here in Louisiana,” said Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer at Ochsner Health.
A total of 1,325 doses of the vaccine were allocated to the hospital, which will first administer the doses to critical front-line healthcare workers, according to Ochsner officials.
Employees at Ochsner will not be required to be vaccinated, but it is encouraged.
“At Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, we highly encourage widespread vaccination. With a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines at this time, we will follow CDC and state guidelines offering it to those at highest risk first—including our team on the frontlines of this pandemic. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we remain dependent on the community to maintain social distancing, masking, and hygiene guidelines to protect themselves and others,” said Dr. David Lewis, chief medical officer for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
In preparation for the arrival of the vaccine, the hospital installed an ultra-cold freezer to store the doses at the necessary -80°.
“It is gratifying to see LSU Health Shreveport’s contributions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through licensing of a LSUHS patent to BioNTech for mRNA-stabilizing cap analogs and in serving as the only north Louisiana vaccine trial site. Additionally our numerous COVID-19 clinical trials are providing access to novel therapies reflecting the benefit of having an academic medical center in our community,” shared GE Ghali, DDS, MD, FACS, FRCS (Ed), chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.